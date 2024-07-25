Rain, fallen trees, submerged riverbed road throw traffic out of gear in Pune

Strong winds and continuous downpour caused as many as 24 tree fall incidents and massive traffic jams at multiple locations in the city. Unattended fallen branches on roads and submerged Mutha riverbed road due to water discharge from Khadakwasla added to commuters struggling to navigate flooded stretches. Tree fall incidents were reported from Aundh, Anant Park, Erandwane, Maharshinagar, Thakur Bakery, Navi Peth, near Mhatre Bridge, Wanowrie, Mohammadwadi Road and other areas. (HT PHOTO)

Citizens complained of long queues at many places, including Hinjewadi Information Technology Park where commuters took more than one hour to cross a three-kilometre stretch during peak hours.

“It took me around 80 minutes to reach from Wakad Square to Hinjwadi Phase 3 that usually is a 40-minute drive,” said Manasi Aradhye, working at an MNC.

The traffic at Hinjewadi was slow because of metro work and craters lying unattended on road, said local authorities and police.

In Peth areas, most roads and bylanes were choked due to long queue of vehicles.

Sunita Pokharna, a resident of Shaniwar Peth, said, “Traffic was jammed in the area since early morning. We faced noise pollution from constant honking of vehicles. The traffic police were alerted but there was no response, forcing citizens to manage the vehicle flow.”

Rohidas Pawar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), traffic, said, “Our teams were deployed across the city to manage traffic due to heavy rains. Commuters alerted the control room and we immediately responded to calls.”

At many places, trees collapsed due to incessant rains.

Devendra Potphode, chief fire officer, said, “The tree fall incidents were reported between 10 am on Tuesday and 10 am on Wednesday resulting in traffic jams. Citizens must alert us about such incidents and should not stand near old trees. The incidents were reported mainly in western and central parts of the city.”

The district administration on Tuesday had issued an orange alert predicting heavy rainfall for the next 48 hours as per the forecast of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune.

Tree fall cases

Tree fall incidents were reported from Aundh, Anant Park, Erandwane, Maharshinagar, Thakur Bakery, Navi Peth, near Mhatre Bridge, Wanowrie, Mohammadwadi Road, Shukrawar Peth, Subhashnagar, FC Road, Deendayal Hospital, Jambhulwadi Road, Undri, Hole Wasti, Fatimanagar, Balewadi, Prathamesh Park, Kothrud, Dahanukar Colony, Kothrud, near Vanaz Company, Mangaldas Road, Khadakmal Aali, Queens Garden, Gultekdi, Minatai Thackeray Vasahat, Vimannagar, Kalas Gaothan, Deenanath Hospital, Bajirao Road, City Pride, Utsav Hotel, Aundh, ITI Road and Kothrud, Happy Colony areas.

30 tourists rescued near Lonavla

At least 30 tourists stranded at Malvali and Karle villages due to flooding following heavy rainfall were rescued by Shivdurga Rescue Team on Wednesday. Lonavla recorded 248 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 8:30 am on July 24. Local administration has advised citizens to avoid visiting places, including dams and waterfalls, with potential threats in Maval area.