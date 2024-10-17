Rain with thunderstorms likely in state for next five days: IMD

PUNE According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is likely to occur in several parts of the state, including Pune, from October 17 to 21. According to IMD, rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is likely to occur in several parts of the state, including Pune, from October 17 to 21. (HT FILE)

Even as the southwest monsoon has completely withdrawn from the state and the country, officials said several states may continue to witness rainfall due to moisture from easterly winds.

“It is normal for Maharashtra to receive rainfall after the monsoon withdrawal. In the current scenario, there are no southwest monsoon winds, but the moisture is occurring from easterly winds. Both moisture and the increased temperature resulting in rain accompanied by thunderstorms in Maharashtra, including Pune,’’ said SD Sanap, senior meteorologist, IMD Pune.

“The southwest monsoon has completely withdrawn from the country on October 15 and the northeast monsoon has onset in peninsular India. Tamil Nadu, Kerala, South interior Karnataka and coastal Andhra Pradesh regions receive rainfall between October to December due to the northeast monsoon. Generally, there is a few days gap between the withdrawal of southwest monsoon and the onset of northeast monsoon. However, this year both processes have happened simultaneously,” he said.

Earlier monsoon withdrawal had been at a standstill over parts of north Maharashtra after its retreat from Nandurbar district on October 6. The monsoon withdrawal also missed the normal date of October 7 from Pune and Mumbai.

The city continued to experience a late withdrawal trend for the last ten years. The most delayed monsoon withdrawal in Pune was recorded on October 28 in the year 2020. It was only in 2023, when monsoon withdrew from Pune around its normal date on October 8, as per the IMD.

Meanwhile, many areas in Maharashtra particularly in Konkan and central sub-divisions continue to receive rainfall along with thunder activities.

In Pune too, areas like the central part of the city including Peth areas, Deccan, Pune station, Baner, Aundh, Pashan, Khadki, Shivajinagar, Koregaon Park, Hadapsar continue to receive rainfall.

“The rainfall is mainly attributed to thunderstorm development over the city,” said Sanap.

Currently, the city is also experiencing an increase in both minimum and maximum temperatures.

As per the IMD data, on October 15, Pune city recorded the maximum temperature as 32.8 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature as 22.2 degrees Celsius. Both these temperatures were at above-normal levels by 1.1 degrees and 3.7 degrees Celsius respectively.

On October 16, the minimum temperature was recorded at 22 degrees Celsius which was above normal by 3 degrees.

Wadgaonsheri (24.5°C), Koregaon Park (24.2°C) and Hadapsar (24.1°C) were the areas that recorded the highest nighttime temperature in Pune city.