Rainfall activities to be subdued in Pune till Sept 13

With a lack of favourable weather conditions, rainfall activities will be reduced in many areas of the state in the coming days. Pune will also experience subdued rainfall during next week as rainfall data by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) revealed that short-term revival of active monsoon conditions helped the district to cover a 5 per cent rainfall deficit in the last 48 hours.

The district is currently experiencing a 12% rainfall deficit with an overall rainfall of 716.9 mm against the normal rainfall of 817.8 mm. Earlier on September 5, the state recorded a 17% rainfall deficit with overall rainfall received as 663.9 mm of rainfall between June 1 to September 5.

In the last 48 hours, ghat areas including Mulshi, Tamhini, Lonavla, and Bhor have experienced moderate to heavy rainfall. On September 8, Tamhini recorded 130 mm of rainfall highest in the Pune district while Shirgaon as 112 mm of rainfall followed by Lonavla which recorded 110 mm of rainfall in just 24 hours.

In city areas, light to moderate rainfall between 2.5 mm to 27 mm was recorded in various locations in the last 24 hours. Shivajingar recorded light rains with 11.8 mm of precipitation on Friday.

However, the absence of strong rainfall has created a deficit between actual and normal rainfall. Pune city, however, is still experiencing a large rainfall deficit of f 169.6 mm of rainfall. In this monsoon season, the city has received 330.3 mm rainfall between June 1 to September 9 against the normal rainfall of 499.9 mm.

The city as well as the district is again going to experience a reduction in rainfall activities in the coming days.

Shilpa Apte, meteorologist from the weather forecasting division IMD Pune said, the upper cyclonic circulation that was led over southeast Madhya Pradesh has now shifted to the north Madhya Pradesh area. Also, a sheer zone was developed in the north and has been disbanded.

“As a result, the rainfall activities in the state are likely to reduce in the next 24 hours till September 13. Except for Vidarbha, no warning has been issued for other parts of the state, some areas may experience light rainfall with thunder activities in isolated areas,” she added.

