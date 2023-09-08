Rainfall activity picks up in Pune

Pune: Revival of monsoon has brought widespread good rains in Maharashtra since last two days. On Friday, Pune reported increase in rainfall activities in the city as well as ghat areas. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, Shivajinagar received 11.2 mm rainfall till 8:30 pm on Friday.

Motorist seen during rain on NDA road in Bavdhan in Pune on Friday. (KALPESH NUKTE/ HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the weather department, the cyclonic circulation laid over central parts of interior Odisha and adjoining Chhattisgarh on Thursday has moved over southeast Madhya Pradesh. The monsoon trough passes through Jaisalmer, Kota, Raisen, Pendra Road, Jamshedpur, Digha and east-southeastwards to northeast Bay of Bengal. The strong westerlies caused widespread rainfall in Maharashtra.

Priti Abhang, meteorologist, weather forecasting division, IMD, Pune, said, “Pune district is likely to receive moderate to heavy rains in isolated places in ghat areas. While in the city, light rainfall with few intense spells in isolated areas is expected in the next 24 hours. On Friday, the city experienced widespread light rainfall and cloudy weather throughout the day.”

The rainfall activity has intensified across Maharashtra, with light rainfall with few intense spells forecasted for many districts in the next 24 hours. IMD has issued a yellow alert for rainfall and thunder activities for all four subdivisions — Marathwada, Vidarbha, Central Maharashtra, and Konkan and Goa — in Maharashtra, according to Priti.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The rainfall activity has increased in ghat areas adjoining the city in the last 24 hours. Areas, including Mulshi, Tamhini, Lonavla, Walwan, Ambegaon, Shirgaon, and Shirota have received more than 50 mm rainfall.

16% excess September rainfall

As per the IMD data, Pune district is experiencing 16 per cent excess rainfall in monthly rainfall analysis between September 1 and September 7. During this period, the city reported 54.3 mm rainfall against the normal count of 46.8 mm. Rainfall between 10 mm-30 mm in ghat areas during the last 48 hours contributed more to the figure. Pune is experiencing a normal category of rainfall for September 2023, and the numbers are expected to rise as the district is expected to see rainfall activities for the next 2-3 days, according to IMD officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chinchwad logs city’s highest rainfall

On Friday, Chinchwad recorded highest rainfall at 24 mm till 5:30 pm compared to other areas in the city. Earlier, the area reported unusual rainfall in May and September at 46 mm and 83 mm respectively. In the 24-hour rainfall data between September 7 and September 8, the area recorded 22 mm rainfall, higher than other areas in the city.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON