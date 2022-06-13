Rainfall deficiency prevails in all four sub-divisions of Maharashtra

Two meteorological sub-divisions, Konkan and Goa and Central Maharashtra have over 48 per cent rainfall deficiency even when the onset southwest monsoon in the state, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Marathwada and Vidarbha are reporting over 80 per cent rainfall deficiency for June owing to no pre-monsoon showers and a lull start of monsoon season. Till June 7, the deficiency was over 80 per cent in all four subdivisions of Maharashtra.

According to the weather department, the southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Arabian Sea, some parts of Gujarat, entire Konkan, most parts of central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Karnataka on Monday.

“The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) now passes through Diu, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Parbhani, Bidar, Tirupati, Puducherry, Balurghat and Supaul. The monsoon reached Pune city on Saturday. And since it has made some more progress,” said IMD officials.

However, weather in the four meteorological sub-divisions has been dry with an exception of a few places in the region. According to weather scientists, the vigourness of the monsoon is likely to return only after June 20.

According to data furnished by IMD, Pune district had a pre-monsoon rainfall deficit of 66 per cent till June 10. However, that rainfall deficiency is now reduced to 55 per cent till June 13 according to the weather department owing to the first pre-monsoon rainfall shower.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting division of the IMD Pune said that light rainfall is very likely in Pune city in the next few days.“The weather in the city is likely to remain pleasant and the chances of light rainfall are likely. For Marathwada and Vidarbha, we have issued thunderstorm and lightning forecasts for the region. There are chances of intense rainfall in these regions in the next few days,” said Kashyapi.

According to IMD, Pune city is reporting rainfall deficiency of 38.4 mm till Monday evening.