Raj Thackeray to hold rally at Ganesh Kala Krida Rangmanch in Pune on May 22
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s rally has been rescheduled for May 22 at Ganesh Kala Krida Rangmanch, near Swargate, said MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar.
MNS had applied to the police for permission to hold the rally at Nadi Patra in Deccan on May 21 but withdrew the application on Wednesday.
Party spokesperson Prakash Mahajan claimed it would be a massive rally where Thackeray would take the state government to task.
The proposed rally will be the fourth one ever since Raj Thackeray adopted a hardline Hindutva agenda. This time, the MNS chief is likely to attack his cousin and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray who had compared him to Bollywood character ‘Munnabhai’ for trying to ape his father and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.
Political analysts said Raj would be unsparing in his criticism of the CM.
“Raj will question Uddhav why Aurangabad has not been renamed Sambhajinagar and will also ask him to explain how his loudspeaker campaign forced the government to take action [against the use of loudspeakers],” political analyst Surendra Jondhale said, adding, “He will also attack the state on its silence over All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Akbaruddin Owaisi’s visit to the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb at Aurangabad.”
At the tally, Raj Thackeray is also expected to clear his stand on the future course of his agitation against loudspeakers and the threat by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh ahead of his proposed visit to Ayodhya on June 5.
Nandgaonkar said Thackeray’s Ayodhya tour will happen at its scheduled time. “The party workers from all over Maharashtra will be joining Raj Thackeray on the Ayodhya tour. The party has already booked the trains for it,” he said.
-
2,000 more security personnel in Punjab, says CM Mann after meeting with Shah
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said about 2,000 additional paramilitary personnel will be deployed across Punjab to boost the security of the state. The chief minister said 10 companies of paramilitary personnel have already reached Punjab while another 10 companies will be approved by the Union Home Ministry soon. One company of paramilitary comprises about 100 personnel.
-
Karnataka HC issues emergent notice to State in PSI recruitment scam case
Rachana Hanumanth and Jagrut S, who were among the toppers in the police sub-inspector recruitment exams held in October last year, had approached the HC earlier this month after they were named in the second FIR filed with regards to the case in Bengaluru. Rachana and Jagrut had participated in a protest against the scam earlier. The epicentre of the scam, Kalaburagi, was the exam centre from where most rankers emerged from.
-
Karnataka HC refuses to give Bengaluru techie his job back; Here's why
It is not prudent to allow a workman to get his job back when there is loss of mutual trust between the employer and employee, the Karnataka High Court has said. The court therefore ordered a digital services company to pay compensation of ₹10 lakh to the techie who was terminated but did not allow Ashis Kumar Nath's reinstatement to the job.
-
Veteran leader S M Krishna urges Bommai to protect 'Brand Bengaluru' amid rains
Veteran politician S M Krishna has written to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, expressing concern that frequent rain havoc in the city would hurt "Brand Bengaluru" and drive away investors. The 90-year old leader, credited by many for putting Bengaluru on the global map, has also made some suggestions aimed at protecting the "Brand Bengaluru." Krishna joined the BJP in 2017 after more than 45 years' association with the Congress.
-
Bengaluru: Face recognition tech to replace smart cards at Namma Metro
In a push to make processes hands-free in the IT hub of India, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation will reportedly replace smart cards, tokens and passes with face recognition technology at the automatic fare collection gates of the Namma Metro stations. The BMRCL had launched one-day and three-day passes on April 2 to increase the Namma Metro's ridership. The one-day passes were priced at Rs. 200, while the three-day passes are priced at Rs. 400.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics