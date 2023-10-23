Ramanbaug School first to run on solar energy

The New English School Ramanbaug of Deccan Education Society (DES) has become the first subsidised Marathi medium school in the state of Maharashtra to set up a solar power generation project with the cooperation of its alumni.

President of the DES Board of Governors, Sharad Kunte, inaugurated the solar power generation project at the school premises on Sunday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

President of the DES Board of Governors, Sharad Kunte, inaugurated the solar power generation project at the school premises on Sunday. Also present were vice-president Ravindra Acharya and others. Kunte said, “Ramanbaug School is the first subsidised Marathi medium school in the state of Maharashtra to have set up a solar power generation project with the cooperation of its former students.” Whereas Manisha Minocha, principal of the school, said, “The school is thinking ahead of time and taking steps in building educational and physical facilities for the overall development of students.”

The solar power generation project has a capacity of 51 kilowatts and will generate 200 units of electricity per day, with 151 solar panels covering an area of 1,000 square feet including all classrooms, school premises, and the school and college grounds.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per information shared by the DES, Shashank Kulkarni, an alumnus of ‘Ansha Energy System’ has set up the project. The project has been implemented with financial support from the former principal of the school, Sunil Shivle; former and current students; teachers; parents and so on.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!