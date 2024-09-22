Rapid response team to probe chikungunya rare manifestation

The state public health department has formed a rapid response team (RRT) to investigate the reason behind the surge of chikungunya cases with rare manifestations in the city. CHIKV-positive patients are reportedly showing severe dengue-like symptoms and complications. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The city after a decade has reported a sharp spike in chikungunya virus cases, especially with rare manifestations. CHIKV-positive patients are reportedly showing severe dengue-like symptoms and complications.

Doctors have witnessed severe complications like chikungunya with encephalitis, meningoencephalitis, myocarditis, gastroenteritis, kidney injury, sepsis, and Guillain-Barré syndrome, both in children and the elderly, said the officials.

The RRT was established on September 18, under the chairmanship of Dr Radhakishan Pawar, joint director of health services.

The team includes scientists from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Dr Babasahed Tandale and Dr Anuradha Tripati; Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, head of microbiology at BJ Medical College; Dr Nagnath Redewar, head of the medicine department at BJMC; state entomologist Dr Mahendra Jagtap; Dr Premchant Kamble, assistant director of health services; Dr Amol Mankar, public health specialist; Dr Raju Sule, state surveillance officer; and Dr Rajesh Dighe, head of the vector-borne disease control programme at Pune Municipal Corporation.

Dr Pawar said it is important to investigate the reason behind the surge in cases and the rare manifestation reported in the infected patients.

Pune city this year has reported 225 CHIKV cases, out of which 139 cases were reported in September alone. Treating doctors in city hospitals have observed severe complications in the elderly and children with severe complications involving vital organs.

Dr Kamble said, soon a guideline will be issued to all private labs and private hospitals to provide samples of chikungunya patients which will be sent to the NIV and BJMC for whole genome sequencing.

“The sample of asymptomatic chikungunya patients, patients with classical symptoms and patients with rare manifestations will be taken and sent for testing. The virus will be isolated and after sequencing it will be clear if there is any mutation in the virus or if any new virus strain is in circulation,” he said.

Dr Karyakarte said, “We have all the facilities to conduct the whole genome sequencing of the chikungunya virus. The samples of patients suffering from chikungunya admitted at Sassoon Hospital will be also taken by us for sequencing. However, it is important that the samples which we receive are taken during peak viraemia,” he said.

Dr Dighe said, the medical officers have started visiting the hospitals which have reported chikungunya cases with severe symptoms.

“The hospitals will be asked to provide us details of patients with rare manifestations and send the samples of chikungunya patients for testing to NIV and BJMC. PMC will coordinate with private hospitals, labs, NIV and BJMC for the samples and medical reports,” he said.