Red zone around Dehu Road factory depot to be reduced, claims Mahayuti candidate Barne

In a long pending demand, the defence ministry has agreed to reduce the red zone around the Dehu Road ammunition depot, claimed Shrirang Barne, Mahayuti candidate and Shiv Sena leader (Eknath Shinde faction). Red zone or no development zone is the area around sensitive defence establishments where construction is prohibited under the Works of Defence Act, 1903.

Barne said, “After meeting defence minister Rajnath Singh and convincing him of the seriousness of the issue, the Ministry of Defence has decided to reduce the red zone area. This will provide a huge relief to red zone affected residents of Rawet, Kiwale area.”

However, no official orders have been received by the local body regarding the decrease of the red zone around the DAD.

The Defence authorities have prohibited construction in a radius of 2,000 yards from the Dehu Road ammunition depot, which has affected Ravet, Kiwale, Nigdi, Chikhli and Talawade, among other areas of the Pimpri-Chinchwad.

There are more than six thousand illegal residential and commercial establishments in this red zone. However, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) doesn’t have the exact demarcation and exact number of commercial and residential properties in this red zone.

“The PCMC for the past two months have started measurement of land and demarcation of the red zones in PCMC. This includes the red zone around Dehu Road ammunition depot and the red zone of Dighi, where construction is prohibited in a radius of 1,145 metres from the Dighi magazine depot, affecting Charholi, Dudulgaon, Dighi, Bhosari and other surrounding areas,” said, a PCMC official on anonymity.