Pune reel star attacked with sickle over car stunt dispute; 7 arrested, minor detained

A 19-year-old male reel star was allegedly attacked with a sickle by a group associated with a female reel star over an old dispute, police said on Sunday.

Police said the accused, who work as delivery executives and flex printers, were arrested on Saturday and Sunday. (PTI)

The incident, which took place at Cafe Flying Gypsy in the Deccan area between 3:15am and 3:45am on August 15, led to the arrest of seven people, including two women. Police also detained a minor boy.

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The injured reel creator has been identified as Atharva Jagtap (19), a resident of Ambegaon. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The Deccan police recorded his statement at the hospital and registered a case of attempt to murder.

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The arrested accused have been identified as Madhavi Kumbhar (23) and Snehal Sanjay Sonke (20), both residents of Kalepadal in Hadapsar; Rahul Waghmare (20) and Shivanand Talwar (21) of Pimple Gurav; Aditya Bhalerao (22) and Priyansh Bhosale (22) of Aundh; and Prem Salve (22) of Bopodi.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the accused, who work as delivery executives and flex printers, were arrested on Saturday and Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the accused, who work as delivery executives and flex printers, were arrested on Saturday and Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

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Jagtap allegedly makes reels involving stunts with luxury vehicles. While allegedly performing a stunt at Kaas Plateau in Satara district some time back, an argument broke out after his car overtook a vehicle belonging to the rival group.

Police are now verifying the exchanges between him and accused reel creator Madhavi Kumbhar on social media.

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Runal Mulla, senior inspector at Deccan Police Station, said, “The accused made a proper plan and, accordingly, reached the cafe to execute it.” He confirmed that a past dispute is the main reason for the attack.

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According to the complaint, members of Kumbhar’s group allegedly confronted Jagtap at the cafe and attacked him with a sickle, with one of the blows allegedly aimed at his neck. Police are investigating the exact sequence of events and the role each accused played.

The FIR was registered at the Deccan Police Station on Saturday under sections 109(1), 189(2), 189(4), 190, 191(2), and 191(3) of the BNS and section 4(25) of the Arms Act.