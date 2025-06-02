Three, including two minors, detained for attempt to murder reel star 

Nashik police have detained three individuals—two of them minors—for attempting to murder a popular reel star in a bid to gain access to his social media account and increase their follower count. The incident was reported on Friday at the Godavari riverbed below the Kannamwar bridge. The accused has been identified as Farid Mansoori, 19, and his two minor associates. Police detained all the accused and seized weapons and brought them to the police station. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Police said during the routine patrolling, they noticed suspicious activities by a group of five individuals. When police intervened, it was revealed that the three accused were trying to kill the victim, Saurabh Maurya, 17, with a chopper. Police detained all the accused and seized weapons and brought them to the police station.

During further investigation, it is revealed that the victim, Maurya, is a social media influencer. He has two Instagram accounts and has more than eight lakh followers. Knowing this, the accused intercepted him and demanded his social media account ID and password.

When the victim and his friend refused to share, the accused allegedly beat them up and threatened to kill them.

Gajendra Patil, SPI at Bhadrakali police station said, “We have detained all three including two minors and further investigation is going on.”

Following the incident a case has been filed at Bhadrakali police station under sections 109, 118(1), 352, 351 (2) (3) 3(5) of the BNS and sections 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act and further investigation is going on.

The two minors involved have been taken into juvenile custody, while the adult suspect has been arrested and is being held at the Nashik city police station.