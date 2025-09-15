Search
Mon, Sept 15, 2025
Relief in sight for commuters as PMC plans new connecting ramp at SPPU Chowk

BySiddharth Gadkari
Updated on: Sept 15, 2025 02:28 am IST

The proposal, which was sanctioned in the standing committee meeting, is expected to ease congestion for commuters travelling towards Aundh, Baner, and Pashan

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will construct a two-lane connecting ramp to link the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Chowk flyover with the grade separator on the Senapati Bapat Road. The proposal, which was sanctioned in the standing committee meeting on Friday, is expected to ease congestion for commuters travelling towards Aundh, Baner, and Pashan, said officials.

The flyover at SPPU Chowk was rebuilt as a two-storey structure during the Covid period, after the earlier two flyovers were demolished to make way for the Shivajinagar–Hinjewadi Metro line. (HT FILE)
Dinkar Gojare, head of PMC’s project department, said,“The ramp will significantly improve traffic flow and reduce bottlenecks at SPPU Chowk. It will give direct connectivity from Senapati Bapat Road to Aundh, Baner, and Pashan.”

The flyover at SPPU Chowk was rebuilt as a two-storey structure during the Covid period, after the earlier two flyovers were demolished to make way for the Shivajinagar–Hinjewadi Metro line. The new design carries regular traffic on the first level, while the upper level is dedicated to the metro line.

A grade separator is also planned at the intersection to streamline traffic towards Aundh. Initially, it was to begin from the Government Polytechnic College, but engineers reduced the length by 300 metres and added a connecting ramp so that vehicles from Senapati Bapat Road can directly access the flyover towards Baner and Pashan.

