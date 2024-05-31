Remove illegal hoarding at Gultekdi: NCP (SP)

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) leaders on Thursday demanded to bring down a hoarding located near the Pune Agricultural Product Market Committee (APMC) at Gultekdi. The PMC administration took action against the hoardings at Katraj Chowk on Thursday, said officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The PMC had issued a notice to the owner of the hoarding but no follow-up has been taken, said NCP leaders.

Nitin Kadam, head, NCP (SP) urban cell, along with party workers visited the Sahakarnagar ward office and demanded action against the owner of the illegal hoarding.

“The civic body should take action immediately. Not only this hoarding but several other illegal hoardings which deface the city and also pose a threat to commuters should be removed,” he said.

The ward officer said, “We had issued a notice to the owner of the illegal hoarding. We are in the process of taking action.”

Jayant Bhosekar, ward officer, Dhankawadi, said, “The PMC has started a drive against illegal hoardings in the city. To avoid the hoarding collapse accidents like Ghatkopar in Mumbai, we are taking strict action against against culprits.”

