Friday, Apr 04, 2025
Research conference commences at BJGMC

ByVicky Pathare 
Apr 04, 2025 06:48 AM IST

The research society of BJGMC, Pune, is hosting its 51st annual conference on April 3 and 4, 2025. This year’s theme is “Lifestyle Diseases: Empower, Prevent, and Treat,” which aims to address growing health concerns such as diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, and obesity, said the officials. 

Over 1,250 doctors, researchers, and medical students from across India are attending this prestigious gathering. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The event was inaugurated by Dr Abhijat Sheth, president of the National Board of Examinations, New Delhi, with Padmashri Dr Omesh Bharti, state epidemiologist from Shimla, as the guest of honour. Over 1,250 doctors, researchers, and medical students from across India are attending this prestigious gathering. 

Dr Eknath Pawar, dean of BJGMC highlighted the importance of the theme, stating, “For the first time, we are focusing on lifestyle diseases through a dedicated two-day discussion to update medical knowledge.” 

The highlights of the conference include 268 scientific paper presentations and 35 awards for outstanding research. Four pre-conference workshops on essential medical skills for Suturing techniques, basic life support, decoding ECG and laparoscopic skills were conducted. 

