Reserved category students can’t claim EWS quota, CET Cell clarifies

Pune: The state common entrance test (CET) Cell has issued a crucial clarification regarding admissions to professional courses for the academic year 2025-26. In an official notice, the CET Cell has clearly stated that students belonging to reserved categories such as SC, ST, OBC, VJ, NT, SEBC and SBC are not eligible to claim reservation benefits under the economically weaker section (EWS) category.

The clarification was issued following observations that several candidates had submitted EWS certificates while also applying under reserved categories during the ongoing centralised admission process. The CET Cell emphasised that dual claims under both constitutional reservation and EWS are not permitted under the existing policy framework.

“All such candidates are, hereby, informed that those who have registered under any reserved category cannot avail the benefit of EWS quota. Such candidates are advised to take immediate corrective action to avoid disqualification,” the CET Cell stated in an official notice.

Candidates who have submitted incorrect or conflicting category information have been directed to make the necessary corrections while the official grievance redressal window is open. They must upload the appropriate documents that align with their chosen reservation category. In the case of professional courses such as medicine and AYUSH, where a separate grievance period is not available, students are expected to generate revised applications and make the necessary changes before the final date of registration.

This clarification is likely to impact a large number of students who may have inadvertently or deliberately tried to benefit from dual reservation categories. Admission officials warn that failure to comply with the clarification may lead to rejection of the admission application.

The notice applies to all courses under the state’s centralised admission system. The CET Cell has stated that the move is intended to ensure legal compliance and equal opportunity in the admission process.

Parents and students have been urged to carefully review their application details and take corrective steps at the earliest, as errors at this stage could cost candidates their chance at admission in the current academic year.