Swollen Kamvari river near Mumbai sweeps away two boys in 24 hours as rain batters city

As raging waters overflow in rivers amid heavy rainfall across Maharashtra, a 10-year-old boy was swept away by the Kamvari River in Thane's Bhiwandi on Monday, marking the second such incident within 24 hours. The incessant rainfall has also triggered several damaging incidents, with Thane's civic bodies recording 186 emergency complaints across the city. (PTI)

On Sunday, a 17-year-old boy drowned in the same river after being swept away by strong currents.

Heavy rain pounded Thane, Mumbai and several other regions across Maharashtra as the India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for the day.

The incessant rainfall has also triggered several damaging incidents, with Thane's civic bodies recording 186 emergency complaints across the city. These included 110 tree collapses, 38 fallen branches, four instances of waterlogging, two compound wall collapses, and one slab fall.

ALSO READ | Mumbai braces for another day of heavy rain; exams cancelled, schools shut

The 10-year-old, who drowned on Monday, had gone to dump his household garbage near the river when he was swept away by the raging river.

Meanwhile, the teenager who drowned in the Kamvari River on Sunday had gone to the riverbank with his friends to catch crabs when strong currents caught hold of him, and he was swept away.

Mumbai, Thane, Pune on red alert The weather office placed Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar under red alert as monsoon mayhem continued in the state.

Heavy waterlogging, swollen rivers, and damaged infrastructure have severely disrupted daily lives in these cities. Rescue teams across Thane and Palghar were on high alert as rainwater entered many low-lying areas.