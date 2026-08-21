Telangana Congress rift deepens as party takes action against leaders over ‘anti-CM’ remarks

The rift within the Telangana Congress intensified on Thursday as the party’s disciplinary committee took action against several of its leaders over their “anti-party” and “anti-chief minister” remarks, people familiar with the matter said. According to Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud, a show-cause notice was issued to state endowments minister Konda Surekha, (INCIndia-X)

According to Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud, a show-cause notice was issued to state endowments minister Konda Surekha, holding her responsible for her daughter Konda Sushmita’s disparaging remarks against the party and chief minister A Revanth Reddy.

On Wednesday, Sushmita’s remarks made during her mother’s birthday celebrations at Parkala in Warangal district, triggered an uproar in the state Congress unit. Sushmita claimed that the Konda family had played a key role in projecting CM Revanth Reddy for the TPCC president’s post and introducing him to the Congress high command. “After becoming the chief minister, power has gone to his head and he has forgotten those who supported him during his political rise,” she alleged.

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The PCC disciplinary committee headed by Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi, who condemned Sushmita’s comments, also issued show-cause notice to former minister and Telangana state planning board vice-chairman G Chinna Reddy for allegedly accusing the state Congress leadership of selling tickets in the last assembly elections.

Besides, the PCC on Thursday suspended senior Congress leader Jakkidi Prabhakar Reddy, the father of Telangana Youth Congress president Jakkidi Shivacharan Reddy for allegedly making personal and caste-related remarks against several party leaders.

The committee also issued show-cause notices to Adilabad assembly constituency party in-charge Kandi Srinivas Reddy and party leader Sanjay over alleged objectionable remarks made against party leaders during a DCC Political Affairs Committee meeting in Utnoor.

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“These leaders have been asked to submit their explanations within three days. The Congress high command has taken serious note of the rising voices of rebellion within the Telangana Congress in the recent past. The party views these comments as a violation of the party line,” Mahesh Kumar Goud told reporters in Nizamabad.

Later in the day, Surekha submitted her explanation, saying that the remarks made by her daughter were entirely her personal views. “Holding me responsible for my daughter’s statements is contrary to the principles of natural justice,” she said in her explanation.