Rajula records 274mm rain as Gujarat shifts 777 people amid monsoon fury

Amreli district emerged as the worst-hit region in Gujarat’s latest spell of monsoon rain, with Rajula recording 274mm and Dhari 234mm in the last 24 hours, as authorities evacuated 777 people, carried out 60 rescue operations and kept disaster response teams on high alert across the state, officials said on Monday. Flooded rivers submerge roads following heavy rains in Gujarat on Sunday. (PTI)

Gir Somnath district accounted for the highest number of relocations, with 430 people shifted to safer places, followed by Junagadh (297) and Navsari (50). Dangs district recorded the highest number of rescue operations, with 41 of the 60 carried out across the state since the onset of the southwest monsoon.

SEOC officials said 10 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and 25 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) platoons have been deployed across Gujarat, while four NDRF teams and eight SDRF platoons remain in reserve.

The state recorded an average rainfall of 18.12mm during the 24 hours ending at 6am on Monday, with precipitation reported in 164 talukas across 32 districts. Besides Rajula and Dhari, Khambha in Amreli received 173mm, Subir in Dang 131mm and Savarkundla 128mm. Between 6am and 10am on Monday, Dharampur in Valsad recorded the highest rainfall at 12mm.

Since the onset of the southwest monsoon, Gujarat has received an average of 156.87mm of rainfall, equivalent to 17.26% of its seasonal average. The figure is significantly lower than during the corresponding period over the previous three years, when the state had received 108.16% of average rainfall in 2023, 143.14% in 2024 and 128.57% in 2025.

The southwest monsoon reached Gujarat on June 24, about four days later than the India Meteorological Department’s normal onset date for the state, and has since advanced across the region, according to IMD bulletins.

South Gujarat has received the highest seasonal rainfall at 321.16mm, followed by Saurashtra (177.81mm), East Central Gujarat (101.11mm), North Gujarat (76.11mm) and Kutch (2.10mm), SEOC data showed.

The Sardar Sarovar reservoir was 64.57% full with a storage of 215,711 million cubic feet (mcft), while the state’s other 206 reservoirs together held 209,944 mcft, or 37.63% of their total storage capacity. Two reservoirs were full, 18 had storage between 70% and 100%, while six dams were under high alert, seven under alert and seven under warning.

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea off the Gujarat coast from July 6 to July 9 because of adverse weather conditions.

According to Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd, electricity supply had been restored in 2,738 of the 2,804 affected villages by 10 am on Monday, while restoration work was pending in 66 villages. Repairs were also pending on 414 feeders, 849 electricity poles and 39 transformer centres.

On the agricultural front, sowing during the ongoing Kharif season had covered 1,271,807 hectares as of June 29, representing 14.91% of the normal sown area. Cotton sowing had reached 28.68% of its normal area, while groundnut sowing stood at 21.55%.