Residents demand action against bikers causing noise pollution in Wagholi

PUNE Wagholi Housing Societies Association has demanded police action against bikers using modified silencers and creating havoc on roads near residential societies in the area. Wagholi Housing Societies Association has demanded police action against bikers using modified silencers and creating havoc on roads near residential societies. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The association had written a petition about the issue to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on February 10.

The WHSA, on Thursday, reposted pictures and videos of youths riding high noise-causing bullets shared by a Wagholi resident on X. The post states, “In Wagholi Pune bullet fataka silencer “reels competition” by college students is causing atrocities to senior citizens/ kids/5000 families...”

Sanjeev Kumar Patil, WHSA director, said that the association has been demanding strict action against modified silencer fixed bikes, especially bullets which are disturbing peace in the area.

“Women and children, especially senior citizens are the most affected due to the noise of these bikes cruising in the neighbourhood without any fear. A special task force must be instituted to nab the culprits and FIRs must be lodged against them,” he said.

Manjusha Kulkarni, a housewife from Ivy Estate Society, said, “The violations by the modified silencer bullets are being committed in the open and police are silent about it .”

These modified silencers, often installed on high-performance vehicles, can produce ear-shattering sounds that exceed the permissible noise limits. Not only do these loud silencers disturb the peace of residential areas, but they also pose a threat to the hearing and well-being of citizens, the petition by WHSA had stated.

In January 2022, the Pune Police seized 150 vehicles with modified silencers in a single day, imposing fines ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹5,000 on the owners.

“We are taking action against those bike users with modified silences. We have been continuously warning them against installing loud silencers that disturb the peace and tranquillity of the peaceful neighbourhoods,” said Himmat Jadhav, DCP (Zzone V).