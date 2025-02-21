Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Residents demand action against bikers causing noise pollution in Wagholi

ByNadeem Inamdar
Feb 21, 2025 09:34 AM IST

Wagholi Housing Societies Association has demanded police action against bikers using modified silencers and creating havoc on roads near residential societies

PUNE Wagholi Housing Societies Association has demanded police action against bikers using modified silencers and creating havoc on roads near residential societies in the area.

Wagholi Housing Societies Association has demanded police action against bikers using modified silencers and creating havoc on roads near residential societies. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Wagholi Housing Societies Association has demanded police action against bikers using modified silencers and creating havoc on roads near residential societies. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The association had written a petition about the issue to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on February 10.

The WHSA, on Thursday, reposted pictures and videos of youths riding high noise-causing bullets shared by a Wagholi resident on X. The post states, “In Wagholi Pune bullet fataka silencer “reels competition” by college students is causing atrocities to senior citizens/ kids/5000 families...”

Sanjeev Kumar Patil, WHSA director, said that the association has been demanding strict action against modified silencer fixed bikes, especially bullets which are disturbing peace in the area.

“Women and children, especially senior citizens are the most affected due to the noise of these bikes cruising in the neighbourhood without any fear. A special task force must be instituted to nab the culprits and FIRs must be lodged against them,” he said.

Manjusha Kulkarni, a housewife from Ivy Estate Society, said, “The violations by the modified silencer bullets are being committed in the open and police are silent about it .”

These modified silencers, often installed on high-performance vehicles, can produce ear-shattering sounds that exceed the permissible noise limits. Not only do these loud silencers disturb the peace of residential areas, but they also pose a threat to the hearing and well-being of citizens, the petition by WHSA had stated.

In January 2022, the Pune Police seized 150 vehicles with modified silencers in a single day, imposing fines ranging from 1,000 to 5,000 on the owners.

“We are taking action against those bike users with modified silences. We have been continuously warning them against installing loud silencers that disturb the peace and tranquillity of the peaceful neighbourhoods,” said Himmat Jadhav, DCP (Zzone V).

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On