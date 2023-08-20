Residents urge quick fix of Katraj-Kondhwa Road

After a series of deadly accidents on the Katraj Kondhwa Road in recent weeks, local resident groups are aggrieved at the lack of public safety on the stretch and the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) apathy towards the pertinent issue. In the last week, three people died in different accidents on the stretch. Now the residents are demanding to remove illegal hawkers and urging civic authorities to take prompt action, similar to that taken in Mundhwa on Saturday night.

Accidents have occurred on the Pasalkar Chowk to Gangadham Road stretch. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

In a tragic accident that happened on August 10, a youth died, and five others were injured after a container truck hit 13 vehicles on the Katraj-Kondhwa Road. There have been frequent mishaps on the stretch as well as the adjoining Gangadham Road, and despite citizens’ calls for action, no action has been taken by concerned authorities.

Now, a demand has been made that road widening work be done at night, as was previously done by PMC authorities in Mundhwa.

“The entire Katraj Kondhwa Road and surrounding roads from Gangadham Society to the Aai Mata Mandir are dangerous for daily travellers. There are illegal hawkers and commercial establishments that have encroached on the stretch and the PMC should initiate action against them and widen the stretch to resolve the daily traffic congestion issue,” said Ismail Shaikh, a Kondhwa resident.

According to Atul Jain of the Kondhwa Development Forum, the PMC is prompt in levying taxes; yet, when it comes to repairs, they are ever so reluctant.

“Despite paying all taxes on time, there is no proper road, no proper arrangement for streetlights, then what action should be taken against PMC?” If you can’t provide adequate facilities, don’t collect taxes,” Jain stated.

Despite stipulated timings for heavy vehicles to ply on this route, they use it all the time. We have also submitted a proposal and multiple emails to the PMC and police department requesting that one-way traffic should be implemented until the stretch is not widened,” he added.

PMC’s road department senior executive engineer, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said, “Most of the commercial establishments on this road are of political leaders and we cannot take action immediately, there is a need for a policy decision to take action against these encroachments.”

