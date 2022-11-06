Residents of Aundh, Baner, Balewadi and Pashan join hands ahead of civic polls

After Balewadi Residency Cooperative Housing Federation Limited initiated a campaign ‘Enough is Enough’ against the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited (PSCDCL) for being deprived of basic amenities, other citizens groups joined in the initiative. Baner Balewadi Pashan Residents Association, Baner Pashan Link Road Residents Association, Aundh Vikas Mandal have come together to raise several civic issues.

These members have stressed the importance of area sabha, voter registration, manifesto of the citizens and score card of the elected representatives ahead of municipal elections.

Ramesh Rokade, chairman of the federation said, “The campaign has received an overwhelming response from member societies, the federation is taking the movement ahead on social media, with the objective to attract attention to the concerned authorities.”