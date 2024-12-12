Residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad demand action against illegal scrap shops after fire incident

Irked over the frequent incidents of fire, residents on Wednesday wrote to the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) demanding action against all illegal scrap shops, factories, warehouses, and storage units operating in residential areas of Kudalwadi. On December 9, a massive fire erupted in multiple scrap godowns and shops in the Kudalwadi in which as many as 25 scrap shops and tin warehouses were completely gutted. (HT PHOTO)

The locals under the banner Chikhali Moshi Pimpri-Chinchwad Housing Societies Federation stated that as many as 4,000-5,000 illegal scrap shops and warehouses are operating in the Kudlwadi, Moshi, and Chikhali areas.

“These units are involved in activities like metal cutting, burning of plastic, and other hazardous practices involving inflammable substances. Such operations have resulted in severe air and water pollution, particularly as many of these establishments are located near riverbanks, read the letter.

“In the past year alone, there have been over 40 incidents of fires in these illegal scrap yards. We urge PCMC authorities to take immediate action to close down these illegal operations and ensure a safe and pollution-free environment for the residents,” said Sanjeevan Sangale, chairman of the federation.

Prakash Jukantwar, secretary of the federation, informed that the federation has sent several repeated complaints to the local MLA, Mahesh Landge, municipal corporation, environmental authorities, and even the Prime Minister’s Office. However, there is a lack of response and action.

“If the municipal administration fails to act within a month, the federation will be compelled to organize protests and take legal steps to ensure justice,” said Jukantwar.

The issue was raised on Tuesday during the special session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly by Bhosari MLA Landge. He alleged that illegal Bangladeshi nationals have set up scrap shops in the area. Those with terrorist links are also operating shops in this place.

“The police have so far arrested 70 Bangladeshis living illegally,” he claimed.

Following the issue raised in the assembly, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed civic and police officials to act against the illegal Bangladeshi nationals who have allegedly set up scrap shops in the Chikhali-Kudalwadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad. However, the civic body is yet to receive the official’s orders.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner of PCMC, said, the civic body regularly takes action against such illegal scrap godowns and shops in the city.

“We have received the complaint from the citizens and will identify the illegal godowns and shops and take action as per provision of law. The civic body takes action on priority against units that are hazardous and operating sans fire compliance,” he said.