Results of 104 courses declared, rest to be declared in phase-wise manner: SPPU

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) examination department has declared the results of 104 courses, out of a total of 139 courses under the university and its affiliated colleges.

(HT PHOTO)

The results of other courses like engineering, pharmacy and architecture have not been declared as exams of last year students are underway and will be declared in September, said officials.

Also, the results of all final year examinations held till now of various degree courses of SPPU will be announced by August 15.

“The officials of the board of examinations and evaluation are working hard to declare the final year results of the degree and post-graduation courses. That is why the results of almost 104 out of 139 exams have been declared till now. If there are mistakes in some results due to errors by the colleges, they will be rectified. The results of all courses will be announced by August 15. Also, we are trying to announce the results of the ongoing exams by September 15,” said Mahesh Kakade, director, SPPU, board of examinations and evaluation.

