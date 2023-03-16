Home / Cities / Pune News / Retired Pune judge loses 1.67 lakh in online fraud

Retired Pune judge loses 1.67 lakh in online fraud

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Mar 16, 2023 09:27 PM IST

When Sardesai clicked on the link and submits his details for payment to get the address changed, he lost ₹1,67,997 in two transactions

A 70-year-old retired judge from Hinjewadi was duped 1.67 lakh after changing the address for a courier delivery online, said police officials.

A 70-year-old retired judge from Hinjewadi was duped <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.67 lakh after changing the address for a courier delivery online, said police officials. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
A 70-year-old retired judge from Hinjewadi was duped 1.67 lakh after changing the address for a courier delivery online, said police officials. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

According to the police, Shivajirao Narayanrao Sardesai, a retired judge from Beed district court and a resident of Bavdhan, took the service of an agency on March 3 to courier a parcel of clothes and sweets to his grandson based in the US. While tracking the courier online the next day, Sardesai receives a message that the delivery address was wrong and he should click a link to correct it.

When Sardesai clicked on the link and submits his details for payment to get the address changed, he lost 1,67,997 in two transactions.

Tukaram Khadke, sub-inspector, Hinjewadi police station, said, “We have registered an FIR against an unknown person after receiving the complaint under Sections 406, 420 of the IPC and other relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out