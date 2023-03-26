Rev Fr John Rodrigues is new bishop of Pune diocese

PUNE Pope Francis appointed Reverend Fr John Rodrigues (56), titular bishop of Deulto and Auxiliary of Bombay, as the bishop of the diocese of Pune, following the resignation of Reverend Fr Bishop Thomas Dabre (77). following the resignation of Reverend Fr Bishop Thomas Dabre. (HT PHOTO)

The appointment was made in Rome after Pope Francis accepted Dabre’s resignation from the pastoral care of the Pune diocese. The provision was made public in Rome on March 25.

The Vatican press office on its website stated, “The Holy Father has accepted the resignation from the pastoral care of the diocese of Poona, India, presented by Bishop Thomas Dabre. The Holy Father has appointed Bishop John Rodrigues, hitherto titular bishop of Deulto and auxiliary of Bombay, India, as bishop of the diocese of Pune, India.”

Bishop Rodrigues was born on August 21, 1967, in Mumbai and was ordained priest on April 18, 1998, for the Archdiocese of Bombay. He obtained a Licentiate in Systematic Theology at the Pontifical Lateran University, Rome (2000-2002). Rodrigues was appointed Auxiliary Bishop of Bombay on May 15, 2013, and ordained Bishop on June 29, 2013. He has been a member Bishop of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) Commission for Bible since 2019. He is presently the rector of the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount, Bandra, Mumbai.

Bishop Dabre in a press statement said, “As per the Canon law of the Church, a bishop is supposed to retire at the age of 75 and he sends his resignation to the Pope when he turns 74. I sent my resignation almost three years ago. Now that the new bishop has been appointed, my resignation is accepted.”