RFD: SEIAA asks PMC to furnish additional details before tendering process

The State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) has asked the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to submit various technical details related to the Mula-Mutha riverfront development project before floating tenders for future phases, officials and environmental activists said on Monday. According to PMC officials, the civic body had recently received the minutes of the meeting (MoM) of the SEIAA where the environmental watchdog had sought additional details. (HT PHOTO)

The green brigade claimed that the PMC will not be able to carry out the work until such time it complies with all that the SEIAA has asked. The PMC officials however refuted the activists’ claims saying that the project has already received all the permissions and only a few more details have been asked to be submitted.

According to PMC officials, the civic body had recently received the minutes of the meeting (MoM) of the SEIAA where the environmental watchdog had sought additional details. The officials said that the PMC will submit all the necessary documents and fulfil all compliances as instructed by the SEIAA. The SEIAA meeting was held on November 7, 2023, after which the MoM were sent to the PMC.

Civic activist Sarang Yadwadkar said, “We have flagged various flood-related issues about the Mula-Mutha riverfront development project. Whatever concerns that we raised were neglected by the PMC although the SEIAA has now asked the same questions which we had been raising for the last few months.”

PMC project in-charge Srinivas Bonala said, “The PMC has already taken all the necessary permissions for implementing the riverfront development project. The PMC has given all the information to the citizens and media. Now we have received the minutes of the SEIAA meeting, and whatever points have been raised by the environmental body will be addressed in the next meeting by furnishing the details.”

The PMC is implementing the riverfront development project in 11 stages. The work on ground is currently underway in three stages. Environmental activists have objected to the felling of trees for this project and raised various other concerns such as the possibility of flooding and rise in temperature due to concretisation. The activists had approached the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against the project but the NGT allowed the PMC to go ahead. However as instructed by the NGT, the SEIAA is now carrying out the impact assessment of the project.

Box

Points raised by the SEIAA

Hydraulic and hydrology study is thoroughly analysed by the CWPRS (Central Water and Power Research Centre). The CWPRS should specifically comment on the following:

- Whether there will be an increase in river flooding events in Pune city after channelisation

- Whether there will be a rise in river flooding events at the confluence of the Mula and Mutha rivers after channelisation

- Whether 100 years of flood data has been considered while computing the flood levels

- As reducing the risk of flooding is one of the foremost objectives of the project, clarification on this should be provided including phase-wise targets and likely milestones

- Conformation to Indian standard codes for all works including embankments

- Whether the Government of India climate change scenarios and particularly, conclusions of the TERI regarding the 37.5% rise in annual rainfall with reduced number of rainy days have been considered

- Detailed component for cleaning of the Mula-Mutha river to be included

As most of the environment impact assessment points are technical in nature, the PMC will require a detailed evaluation.