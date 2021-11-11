Home / Cities / Pune News / Rift between Congress and NCP ahead of Pune civic polls?
While, Shiv Sena and NCP have contested jointly, despite a request from guardian minister Ajit Pawar Congress leaders refused to budge and suggested name separately for planning committee elections of PMRDA
Ahead of the Pune municipal elections 2022, the Congress party has suggested the name of a candidate for planning committee elections of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) which was held on Wednesday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 11:18 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Ahead of the Pune municipal elections 2022, the Congress party has suggested the name of a candidate for planning committee elections of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) which was held on Wednesday (November 10). While, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have contested jointly, despite a request from guardian minister Ajit Pawar Congress leaders refused to budge.

The election was held for the PMRDA planning committee’s 22 seats.

NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap expressed unhappiness over Congress’ decision and said, “NCP and Sena contested it jointly. Despite our request, some Congress leaders refused to be part of the alliance.”

A leader from the Congress party on anonymity said that there was discussion among the party leaders and a rift emerged. But some leaders opposed the party move to contest it separately.

Congress leaders blamed that the decision had been taken at the corporation level by elected members.

One of the senior Congress leaders on anonymity said, “Congress would not get enough seats in the alliance while contesting municipal elections. It should contest separately to keep the party alive in all parts of the city.”

Thursday, November 11, 2021
