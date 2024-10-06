Rift widens in BJP Kothrud unit; Balwadkar says “will have to consider other options”

The rift within the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Kothrud unit has deepened with former corporator and assembly poll aspirant Amol Balwadkar openly challenging the party’s leadership saying the party should consider his name for the upcoming elections, failing which he will have to think about other options. In a public meeting on Sunday, Balwadkar exercised a show of strength and hinted at exploring other political options if the BJP does not consider him a candidate for the upcoming assembly polls. (HT PHOTO)

Balwadkar has accused Kothrud MLA and state cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil of isolating him within the party.

Patil couldn’t be contacted for comment and calls and text messages to his phone remained unanswered

Balwadkar, speaking to the crowd, expressed his disappointment with the party’s leadership. He recounted his years of dedicated service, saying, “I have worked tirelessly for the party for the last ten years and stood by our leaders. But now, when I express my desire to contest for the assembly seat, the same leaders threaten me. If a party leader cannot even acknowledge a worker’s aspiration, why should I fear them? The public stands with me, and I draw my strength from their support.”

“During the Lok Sabha elections, as I interacted with citizens, they repeatedly urged me to step up. Their concerns and expectations convinced me to pursue this path,” he said.

In a direct message to the party, Balwadkar asserted that he remains committed to BJP but expects the leadership to value his candidacy. “There is still time for the party to reconsider. If I am not given a ticket, I may have to make a difficult decision for the sake of the people,” he cautioned.