Rise in cases of pulmonary embolism linked to int’l travel: doctors 

Over the past two years, doctors at city-based, Sahyadri Hospitals have observed a trend of an increase in cases of pulmonary embolism (PE) associated with long-haul international travel, said the doctors. Dr Kaurabhi Zade, interventional radiologist at Sahyadri Hospitals, Pune, emphasized the heightened risks associated with prolonged immobility during flights. (HT PHOTO)

Recently, a 42-year-old patient was diagnosed with PE after presenting symptoms of chest discomfort and breathlessness, exacerbated by a history of recent international flights. However, in the past two years, doctors at Sahyadri Hospitals have come across 17 such patients who were frequent flyers.

A pulmonary embolism (PE) is a blood clot that blocks and stops blood flow to an artery in the lung. In most cases, the blood clot starts in a deep vein in the leg and travels to the lung.

Dr Kaurabhi Zade, interventional radiologist at Sahyadri Hospitals, Pune, emphasized the heightened risks associated with prolonged immobility during flights.

“Flights longer than four hours can triple the risk of blood clotting, primarily due to cramped seating, dehydration, and lower cabin oxygen levels,” Dr Zade explained.

This insight comes after the successful treatment of 17 cases of PE through mechanical thrombectomy at the hospital—a procedure chosen for its efficacy when traditional clot-dissolving medications are unsuitable.

The study, “Travel-Associated Venous Thromboembolism” highlights a mild to moderate association between Venous thromboembolism (VTE) and the length of travel, with the risk increasing by 26% for every additional 2 hours of air travel starting after 4 hours.

“The patients, ranging from 21 to 72 years old, displayed varied health backgrounds, indicating that younger populations are increasingly at risk. “Pulmonary embolism is a high mortality condition, ranking as the third most common cause of cardiovascular death. Immediate treatment is crucial,” Dr Zade added.

Dr Kapil Borawake, head of the pulmonary embolism response team (PERT) at Sahyadri Hospitals, Pune, highlighted preventive measures, especially with the holiday season in full swing.

“As people increasingly embark on long air travels, it’s crucial to be mindful of dos and don’ts to prevent health risks such as pulmonary embolism. Maintaining adequate hydration by drinking plenty of fluids, refraining from drinking alcohol and smoking, and wearing elastic support stockings. Additionally, simple actions such as stretching legs and changing sitting positions regularly can significantly lower these risks,” says Dr Borawake.

The public should be aware of the risks posed by extended periods of travel. This ongoing issue of travel-associated PE stresses the importance of vigilance and prompt medical intervention, reinforcing Sahyadri Hospitals’ commitment to leading-edge cardiovascular care.

Dr C N Makhale, senior cardiologist, at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, said, there is a surge in such cases.

“The solution to prevent this is keeping yourself hydrated drinking water, and juice and avoiding alcohol. The problem is seen in patients with long hour travel of 12 to 14 hours, and they remain in one position,” he said.

Dr Nagnath Yempalle, district civil surgeon, Pune district, said people should watch for symptoms like leg, ankle, or calf swelling, redness or discolouration and increased warmth over the skin.

“During air travel blood clots can form in your legs as the passengers are immobile for long periods. People tend to sit in cramped spaces with little legroom. The longer the flight, the more at risk you are for developing a clot,” he added.