‘Rising temp threat to agriculture, ecosystems’

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 21, 2025 09:28 AM IST

Workshop presented findings from evidence-based study examining the impact of rising land surface temperatures across Maharashtra and Telangana

PUNE A workshop held in the city last week has brought the growing threat of climate change into sharp focus.

Workshop presented findings from evidence-based study examining the impact of rising land surface temperatures across Maharashtra and Telangana. (AFP FILE (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
The workshop titled “Rising land surface temperature and its implications on humans and natural ecosystems” was organised by the Watershed Organisation Trust (WOTR) and the WOTR Centre for Resilience Studies (W-CReS), with support from Honeywell’s Hometown Solutions India Foundation (HHSIF).

The workshop presented findings from an evidence-based study examining the impact of rising land surface temperatures (LST) across Maharashtra and Telangana.

The study revealed alarming trends, showing how increasing temperature is affecting water availability, land quality, and agricultural productivity in these regions.

With temperatures projected to climb further by 2047, the workshop convened climate experts, researchers, and policymakers to discuss actionable adaptation strategies to safeguard farming communities and natural ecosystems.

Prakash Keskar, executive director of WOTR, emphasised the urgency of the situation. “The trends of rising temperatures and rainfall variability demand that we act swiftly to identify practices and interventions that lower LST, conserve water, and protect our ecological resources, while ensuring benefits reach every household,” he said.

