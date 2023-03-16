Home / Cities / Pune News / Road from Akashvani Chowk to Dalvi Hospital Chowk now open for traffic

Road from Akashvani Chowk to Dalvi Hospital Chowk now open for traffic

ByJigar Hindocha
Mar 16, 2023 10:42 PM IST

The road from Akashvani Chowk to Dalvi Hospital Chowk in Shivajinagar is now open for traffic movement

The road from Akashvani Chowk to Dalvi Hospital Chowk in Shivajinagar is now open for traffic movement. During the construction of the Pune Metro, some roads were barricaded and closed for safety reasons.

The 174-metre road from Matoshree Ramabai Ambedkar Chowk (AkashVani Chowk) to Dalvi Hospital adjacent to Shivajinagar Bus Station was diverted for the construction of Shivajinagar underground metro station. (HT PHOTO)
The 174-metre road from Matoshree Ramabai Ambedkar Chowk (AkashVani Chowk) to Dalvi Hospital adjacent to Shivajinagar Bus Station was diverted for the construction of Shivajinagar underground metro station. (HT PHOTO)

The 174-metre road from Matoshree Ramabai Ambedkar Chowk (AkashVani Chowk) to Dalvi Hospital adjacent to Shivajinagar Bus Station was diverted for the construction of Shivajinagar underground metro station.

At least 95% of the routes from Phugewadi Metro Station to Civil Court Interchange Metro Station, Garware College Metro Station to Civil Court Interchange Metro Station and Civil Court Interchange Metro Station to Ruby Hall Metro Station have been completed and most of the barricades on this route have been removed.

