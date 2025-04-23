Road rage incident: Husband in ICU, wife assaulted near Pashan Circle

The police have arrested three men in connection with a violent road rage incident near Pashan Circle that left a man critically injured and his wife assaulted. The arrests were made on Tuesday after a video of the attack went viral on social media, prompting swift police action. According to the first information report (FIR) registered at Chatuhshrungi police station, the victims — Ketaki Bhujbal and her husband Amaldev PVK Raman — were driving home to Baner from Mukundnagar on April 18. (VIDEO GRAB)

The accused have been identified as Anil Londhe, 50; Vinayak Ghag, 55; and Raj Londhe (20), police confirmed.

According to the first information report (FIR) registered at Chatuhshrungi police station, the victims — Ketaki Bhujbal and her husband Amaldev PVK Raman — were driving home to Baner from Mukundnagar on April 18. Around 11 pm, their car was repeatedly blocked by two men on a scooter near Pashan Circle. The complainant alleged that the duo appeared intoxicated and kept obstructing their vehicle, prompting Amaldev to honk.

The action led to verbal and physical confrontations.

“The two-wheeler rider began banging on our car window and angrily asked why we honked,” Ketaki shared in a social media post. “They blocked us for about 20 metres. When we stopped to understand what was happening, he suddenly became violent and attacked my husband.”

The situation worsened when four more individuals joined the accused. “Two of them pinned my husband down while others beat him with stones and sticks,” Ketaki wrote. “When I intervened, one of them kicked me in the stomach and hit me in the face.”

The attackers then smashed the car’s windows and headlights with stones, leaving the couple injured in the process.

Amaldev sustained a fractured nose, serious ear injuries, and was admitted to the ICU at Sai Shree Hospital in Aundh. Ketaki, who suffered facial bruises and abdominal injuries, was later diagnosed with internal swelling.

A short video of the assault, recorded by a bystander, was widely circulated on social media, triggering outrage and demands for immediate action.

Senior inspector Vijayanand Patil of Chatuhshrungi police station said, “A case was registered on April 19 under relevant sections. Based on video footage and identification efforts, we have arrested three suspects so far. The search for the remaining individuals is underway.”

On the accused being under the influence of alcohol at the time of assault, Patil said, “We cannot confirm that yet. Further details will be shared as the investigation progresses.”