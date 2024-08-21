Robotex event sees participation from ZP, municipal school students 

Around 2,000 school and college students from different states participated in Robotex India Championship 2024. The annual event was held at World Peace Dome, MIT-ADT University, Loni Kalbhor on August 10 and 11. At the two-day event, technologically skilled students, some of them from Zilla Parishad-run institutions showed glimpses of their robotics and AI prototypes. At the two-day event, technologically skilled students, some of them from Zilla Parishad-run institutions showed glimpses of their robotics and AI prototypes. (HT PHOTO)

The event saw children working on innovative ideas like a waste segregator for landfills, an earthquake detection tool, a firefighter robot that is ready to put out a fire, and a machine that solves puzzles with its ingenuity.

The winning students of this competition will participate in the Robotex International Championship 2024 to be held in Estonia in December.

Payal Rajpal, director of Robotex India, which organised the championship, said, “Around 500 students in this year’s competition were from government schools. This competition has been organised to provide these students with a platform to showcase their technological skills, and knowledge of science, technology, engineering and mathematics which they learn all through the academic year in school. Last year, students from nine Zilla Parishad schools in Maharashtra got an opportunity to compete at the international championship with participants from over 57 countries.”

During the championship, competitions were held in various categories such as Line Follower, Maze Solver, Robo Sumo, Entrepreneurship, and Girls Fire Fighting. In this, the skill of the students, especially in primary and secondary schools, was applauded.

Anjali Byce, group chief human resource officer, Sterlite Technologies, said, “Our main objective is to provide STEM and Technology education to students and give them opportunities at the national and international competitions, bridging the digital divide. We have impacted over 6,000 students in schools located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Silvassa.”