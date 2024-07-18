Round 3 merit list for class 11 admissions to be announced Monday

The deadline for registration for class 11 admissions ended on Wednesday and till now, 100,403 students have registered for class 11 admissions in the Pune division. There is not much response to traditional courses this year as the total intake of seats is 119,705 in around 340 colleges. There are 119,705 seats available in around 340 colleges under the central online class 11 admission process. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Wednesday was the last day to apply for the third round of central admission to class 11 in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation areas. The round 3 merit list will be announced on Monday, July 22. The department of secondary and higher secondary education has clarified that students whose admission has been announced will be able to take admission from July 22 to 24.

There are 119,705 seats available in around 340 colleges under the central online class 11 admission process. Of these, 93,623 seats are for central admissions (CAP) while 26,082 seats are for quota admissions. About 34,682 students have taken admission in the first few rounds. This includes 28,589 CAP seats and 6,093 quota admission seats. For the third round now, a total 85,023 CAP seats and 989 quota admission seats are available for admission.

It is clear that 100,339 students have registered for class 11 admission out of which 90,573 students have completed the application form. Of the 90,573 students, 41,355 students have self-verified the application. While 48,777 students have verified the application form through facility centres. It is clear that 81,511 students have opted for CAP seats while 11,820 students have opted for quota admission seats.