Safety audit planned for Khadakwasla, Panshet and six other dams in Pune region

PUNE: The long-term safety and structural stability of eight major dams in and around Pune, including key reservoirs supplying water to the city, will be assessed under a comprehensive audit by the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS).

Safety and structural stability of eight major dams in and around Pune will be assessed under a comprehensive audit by the Central Water and Power Research Station. (HT FILE)

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The first phase of the exercise will cover the Khadakwasla irrigation division dams — Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar — along with Gunjavani, Veer, Devghar and Bhatghar dams under the Pune irrigation division. CWPRS plans to complete detailed technical and safety assessment reports for all eight dams within a year and submit them to the water resources department and the Maharashtra government.

The initiative comes amid growing concerns over ageing dam infrastructure in Maharashtra. Many dams have either completed or are nearing 100 years of service and were designed based on geographical and environmental conditions that prevailed at the time of their construction.

To assess their long-term viability, the state government has signed a memorandum of understanding with CWPRS to conduct structural audits and safety evaluations of dams across Maharashtra. The assessments are being carried out through the Maharashtra Engineering Research Institute (MERI), Nashik, which has constituted independent dam safety expert committees comprising retired chief engineers and senior water resources department officials.

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{{^usCountry}} “Under directions from the central government, an agreement has been signed with the state government to carry out structural audits and safety evaluations of dams. In the first phase, eight dams under the Khadakwasla and Pune irrigation divisions will be assessed to determine their long-term safety. A special committee of experts has been constituted for this purpose and the work has already commenced,” said Anil Purohit, director, CWPRS. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Under directions from the central government, an agreement has been signed with the state government to carry out structural audits and safety evaluations of dams. In the first phase, eight dams under the Khadakwasla and Pune irrigation divisions will be assessed to determine their long-term safety. A special committee of experts has been constituted for this purpose and the work has already commenced,” said Anil Purohit, director, CWPRS. {{/usCountry}}

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The audit will focus on three key aspects: overall dam safety and risk assessment, structural integrity evaluation, and maintenance and repair requirements. The findings will help authorities determine whether major repairs, strengthening measures or other interventions are needed.

“As part of the safety audit, experts will analyse the complete history of each dam, from pre-construction surveys to the present day. The study will compare the geographical conditions and design assumptions that existed when the dam was built with current realities and future environmental challenges,” Purohit said.

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The assessment will examine factors such as structural modifications, sediment accumulation, water and silt loads, repair history, seismic vulnerability, foundation conditions, climate change impacts, extreme weather events and other natural hazards. The objective is to determine the remaining service life of the dams and recommend measures to enhance their resilience.

Although Temghar Dam is among the eight projects selected in the first phase, officials noted that it has not been fully completed and therefore does not strictly meet some of the standard criteria related to age and operational lifespan. However, owing to certain technical concerns identified at the dam, it has been included under the Central Dam Safety Assessment framework and will undergo a fresh structural audit.

Purohit said the exercise forms part of a broader effort to ensure that critical water infrastructure remains safe and capable of meeting future demands amid changing environmental conditions.

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CWPRS open house on June 14

The Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), Khadakwasla, will celebrate its 110th foundation day with an open house on June 14, inviting students and the public to visit its campus from 11 am to 4 pm.

Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram will inaugurate the event at 10 am. Visitors will have an opportunity to view 12 major hydraulic and engineering models, including those of Mumbai Port, Mangdechu Reservoir Flushing, the Yamuna River, and the Ratle, Polavaram and Kalpasar projects. The programme will also feature an exhibition on CWPRS research activities, documentary screenings, cultural performances, a tree plantation drive, street plays and quizzes.