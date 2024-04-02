Sambhaji Brigade’s Gaikwad expresses willingness to contest from Madha

Pravin Gaikwad, Sambhaji Brigade founder-member, has expressed his keenness to contest the Lok Sabha (LS) elections from Madha. The Maratha leader’s announcement came after a crucial meet with NCP (SCP) founder and veteran politician Sharad Pawar on Sunday. Hailing from Akluj, Gaikwad is known for his activism and leadership within the Sambhaji Brigade and has long been a vocal advocate for social and political causes. (HT PHOTO)

With many throwing hat in the ring for the Madha LS constituency, Gaikwad’s statement has added to the confusion among voters.

“I met with Pawar saheb and expressed my willingness to contest from Madha seat, if Vijaysinh Mohite Patil will not enter the fray,” he said.

Hailing from Akluj, Gaikwad is known for his activism and leadership within the Sambhaji Brigade and has long been a vocal advocate for social and political causes. His decision to venture into electoral politics underscores a shift in strategy towards more direct engagement within the political arena.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Gaikwad showed his willingness to represent Pune on the Congress seat, but the national party had picked Mohan Joshi.

Meanwhile, the announcement of Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Madha candidate has left Mohite Patil (BJP) and Ram Raje Nimbalkar (NCP) groups disappointed. Discussion of defection of Dhairyashil Mohite Patil, nephew of Mohite Patil, and his followers into Sharad Pawar faction of NCP is on.

Gaikwad’s willingness to enter the fray has made the Madha poll fight sharper.