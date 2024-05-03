Sangli candidate was announced without consultation: Sharad Pawar

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said that there was no discussion within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance over Sangli seat and when Shiv Sena (UBT) unilaterally announced Chandrahar Patil’s name, the leaders within the alliance had to look for his name and gather information. Pawar’s remarks to reporters in Kolhapur came hours before he visited Sangli and campaigned for Chandrahar where he termed the candidate “best”. Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray during a rally in Warje on April 30. (HT FILE)

Pawar said the MVA accepted the decision to declare wrestler Chandrahar as its Sangli Lok Sabha constituency candidature.

Winning Sangli seat has become a challenge for MVA after leaders within Congress failed to pacify rebel Vishal Patil, who later entered the poll fray as an independent.

Pawar said that NCP (SP) was capable of contesting the elections from more constituencies but gave candidates for only 10 seats.

“During the seat-sharing discussion, we had decided to keep in mind that the candidates of the alliance party would be given constituencies which can be won by defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) contestant. However, Sangli was an exceptional case,” he said to a question on whether merit and winnability was the criteria for picking candidates.

“Sangli is the only constituency where no discussion took place and we learnt about the candidate through media. Finally, if a decision is taken and approved, the situation has to be faced and people should be informed,” he said on being asked if the situation can be rectified since a three-corner fight would only benefit the ruling BJP.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) had announced the name of wrestler Chandrahar Patil as its candidate from Sangli even as MVA ally Congress was keen to contest.

Later, addressing an election campaign in Kolhapur, Jayant Patil, senior NCP (SP) leader, refuted allegations that he was behind the decision to give the ticket to wrestler Patil for Sangli constituency.

“In politics, no one is permanent and the Sena has given opportunity to Chandrahar Patil. I never discussed or spoke with Sanjay Raut about giving the ticket to Patil. Patil is a fresh face and have no baggage and clean history. People should decide whom they should support. I am sure that voters will support Chandrahar,” he said.

Sangli will go to polls on May 7 where sitting BJP MP Sanjaykaka Patil will take on Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Chandrahar Patil and independent Vishal Patil.

Modi’s speeches not based on facts, reality

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his speeches were not based on facts and reality. Talking to reporters in Pune, Pawar alleged that PM Modi doesn’t talk about the basic issues that people face and diverts their attention.

“I have never seen a prime minister earlier whose speeches were not based on facts and reality. He is satisfied with targeting me and Uddhav Thackeray,” he said.

Wondering why Maharashtra was voting in five phases in the current Lok Sabha elections, he said, “It is because Modi can campaign here as much as possible...Those in power are worried.”

The veteran leader alleged that PM Modi’s frequent remarks that if voted to power, the INDIA bloc would bring reservation based on religion, was an attempt to create social tension.

“We have never said this. This is Modi’s creation,” Pawar said. Modi has also been speaking about redistribution of wealth and inheritance tax, which does not have any mention in the Congress manifesto, the veteran politician added.

While campaigning in the state, Modi targeted Pawar, saying, “There is a ‘bhatakti atma’ (wandering soul) in Maharashtra. If it does not manage success it spoils others’ good work. Maharashtra has been a victim of it.”

Pawar’s NCP (SP) is contesting 10 of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT), which is fighting on 21 seats and Congress 17 seats.

(With agency inputs)