Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sangli forest department to seize elephant used for illegal procession

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 26, 2025 06:40 AM IST

The department had also filed a preliminary offense report against the event organisers on February 4

The Pune forest department on Monday directed its Sangli counterpart to carry out seizure action against an elephant in private ownership after the animal was illegally used in a procession in Mulshi tehsil.

The case was registered against the organiser under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The case was registered against the organiser under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The department had also filed a preliminary offense report against the event organisers on February 4.

Pratap Jagtap, range forest officer, Pune forest department, said, “Our team is in Sangli to probe the case.”

The forest department on February 3 initiated a probe against Rahul Balkawade, who had organised the event a day before to felicitate Shankar Mandekar, the newly elected Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Bhor constituency.

The case was registered against the organiser under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On