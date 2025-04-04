Sanjeev Sanyal removed as Gokhale Institute chancellor, replaced by ex-judge SC Dharmadhikari 

Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC-PM), was removed as the Chancellor of Pune-based Gokhale Institute of Politics & Economics (GIPE) on Thursday, an official of the Servants of India Society (SIS), which governs the institute, confirmed. Sahoo blamed Sanyal for failing to provide a “concrete plan of action” for the institution’s revival. (HT PHOTO)

Former Bombay High Court judge SC Dharmadhikari has been appointed as his replacement, as per an appointment letter issued by SIS president Damodar Sahoo.

In a letter dated April 2, reviewed by Hindustan Times, Sahoo cited the institute’s decline, particularly its recent ‘B’ grade accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), as a key reason for the decision.

Sahoo blamed Sanyal for failing to provide a “concrete plan of action” for the institution’s revival.

“We have noted some critical issues regarding the institute. GIPE is the ‘crown’ of the Servants of India Society, and it is difficult for us to witness its decline. The recent NAAC accreditation downgrade has raised serious concerns. Despite the institute’s historical legacy and high reputation, no concrete steps have been taken to address the situation,” Sahoo wrote to Sanyal in a letter on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, X (former Twitter) handle in the name of GIPE however said, “It has been brought to our notice that there are rumours of a change in leadership at GIPE. We would like to clarify that there have been no changes as per UGC norms and our Chancellor Sanjeev Sanyal and interim VC continue to steer the institute as before.”

Secretary for SIS Milind Deshmukh said, “The X post is misleading and “we are probing who has posted this and due action will we taken.”

The letter also highlighted concerns about interim Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Prof Shankar Das, alleging that his tenure had negatively impacted GIPE’s operations, student admissions, and placements. Sahoo further claimed that proper procedures were not followed in recent recruitment processes.

“We feel there is no concrete plan of action for GIPE that you have provided. Hence, we are of the view that we should appoint an able Chancellor who would actively work to restore the Institute to its former reputation, the letter stated.

GIPE has been in the spotlight since September 2024, when then V-C Ajit Ranade was removed by the then-Chancellor, economist Bibek Debroy—a decision Ranade later challenged in court. Within days, Debroy resigned as Chancellor, and Sanyal was appointed in his place.

On October 21, Sanyal reinstated Ranade as V-C. However, Ranade resigned in November 2024, citing “personal reasons,” leaving the institution mired in continued administrative turmoil.

Meanwhile, the GIPE VC (interim) Professor Shankar Das has sent a letter to SIS president Damodar Sahoo taking objection on the sudden appointment of the new Chancellor and in the letter Das has said, “As per the UGC regulations, the Chancellor is appointed for a fixed term of five years, with eligibility for reappointment for one additional term. Sanjeev Sanyal was duly appointed as Chancellor of GIPE in October 2024, as widely reported and acknowledged, including in his public statement on October 6, 2024, and subsequent institutional actions under his leadership. The institute fraternity was extremely happy to have Sanjeev Sanyal as the Chancellor who is a renowned Economist, environmentalist & urban theorist. His term, therefore, extends until October 2029. Crucially, a thorough review of the UGC regulations reveals no process for the removal of a Chancellor during this fixed term. This absence of a removal mechanism underscores that the Chancellor enjoys the full tenure of five years, ensuring stability and continuity in the governance of the institution.”