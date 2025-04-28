Menu Explore
Sarhad to aid 100 children from J&K 

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 28, 2025 06:26 AM IST

According to officials, after the recent terror attack in the Pahalgam area, the tourism industry of the region is badly affected

In a heartwarming gesture, the Sarhad organisation has decided to adopt 100 children from families affected by terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The initiative aims to provide these children with the opportunity for a better education; despite the immense trauma they have experienced due to violence in the region. 

The initiative aims to provide these children with the opportunity for a better education; despite the immense trauma they have experienced due to violence in the region.  (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The initiative aims to provide these children with the opportunity for a better education; despite the immense trauma they have experienced due to violence in the region.  (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to officials, after the recent terror attack in the Pahalgam area, the tourism industry of the region is badly affected.  

Sanjay Nahar, founder of Sarhad — an organisation working for the rehabilitation and welfare of Kashmiri students for over two decades — said, “We have initiated the identification process of the children. Under this, we will adopt 50 girls and 50 boys and will provide them free education so that any such activity in the valley will not halt their education.’’ 

