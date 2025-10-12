Sassoon appoints senior staff at night duty to handle emergencies

Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) and BJ Medical College (BJMC) on Friday appointed senior professors for night duty to strengthen the accident and emergency department to handle emergencies, said officials on Saturday. The administration has increased the number of registration clerks from four to eight to reduce waiting time for patients and their families. (HT)

“Medical officers and resident medical officers (RMOs) will address patient grievances immediately. The hospital has appointed medical social service superintendents to counsel patients and their families on treatment procedures and government aid schemes,” said Dr Yallapa Jadhav, medical superintendent, SGH.

SGH has strengthened its sanitation services and patient handling services by appointing supervisory staff to coordinate with Class IV employees. The administration has increased the number of registration clerks from four to eight to reduce waiting time for patients and their families.