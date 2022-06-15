Sassoon hosp gets nod to establish regional authorisation committee

The Directorate of Medical Education (DMER) on Wednesday gave its approval to Sassoon General Hospital to establish a regional authorisation committee

This committee is responsible for scrutinisation of documents regarding live organ transplant. According to officials from Sassoon Hospital, it will take another week for the committee to start its work.

The previous committee was dissolved in April after the Ruby Hall Clinic kidney transplant malpractice case. Since then, there was no committee at Sassoon Hospital to authorise the transplants. Patients and their families had to approach the State authorisation Committee in Mumbai.

However, the decision by the DMER will now be helpful for many families who have critical patients in need of a transplant.

Speaking about the new committee, Dr Vinayak Kale, dean at BJ General Medical College, and Sassoon hospital said that the committee will have seven members.

“The new committee does not have any legal advisers or police officials as demanded. However, the seven-member committee consists of two members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), and two members from the public health department. Dean or superintendent of Sassoon hospital and two professors. There are no previous members included in the committee,” said Dr Kale.

He added that the form filling process commenced on Wednesday.

“Deputy director, health services and assistant director, health services or their nominees will be a part of the committee. And these officials and other members will be informed about the committee meeting beforehand. And they must be present for all meetings related to the committee,” said Dr Kale.

This regional authorisation committee will be responsible for live organ transplant cases of five districts.

The order issued also formed the committee of KEM hospital in Mumbai and JJ Hospital in Mumbai.