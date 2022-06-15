Sassoon hosp gets nod to establish regional authorisation committee
The Directorate of Medical Education (DMER) on Wednesday gave its approval to Sassoon General Hospital to establish a regional authorisation committee
This committee is responsible for scrutinisation of documents regarding live organ transplant. According to officials from Sassoon Hospital, it will take another week for the committee to start its work.
The previous committee was dissolved in April after the Ruby Hall Clinic kidney transplant malpractice case. Since then, there was no committee at Sassoon Hospital to authorise the transplants. Patients and their families had to approach the State authorisation Committee in Mumbai.
However, the decision by the DMER will now be helpful for many families who have critical patients in need of a transplant.
Speaking about the new committee, Dr Vinayak Kale, dean at BJ General Medical College, and Sassoon hospital said that the committee will have seven members.
“The new committee does not have any legal advisers or police officials as demanded. However, the seven-member committee consists of two members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), and two members from the public health department. Dean or superintendent of Sassoon hospital and two professors. There are no previous members included in the committee,” said Dr Kale.
He added that the form filling process commenced on Wednesday.
“Deputy director, health services and assistant director, health services or their nominees will be a part of the committee. And these officials and other members will be informed about the committee meeting beforehand. And they must be present for all meetings related to the committee,” said Dr Kale.
This regional authorisation committee will be responsible for live organ transplant cases of five districts.
The order issued also formed the committee of KEM hospital in Mumbai and JJ Hospital in Mumbai.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics