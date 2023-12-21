Sassoon Hospital to setup new ward for jail inmates

Following the controversies surrounding the escape of drug kingpin Lalit Patil from Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) the hospital authorities have decided to set up a new prison ward for the jail inmates undergoing treatment here. The current ward numbers 16 where the prison inmates are admitted have four rooms, common and attached toilets. (HT FILE)

The current ward numbers 16 where the prison inmates are admitted have four rooms, common and attached toilets.

As per the officials, the new prison ward for hospitalisation of prison inmates will be made at ward number 18 on the second floor of Sassoon.

The new ward will have better surveillance and security with basic facilities similar to other wards, said officials.

Earlier this month the medical education department formed a new prison committee. The department also issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) to be followed by the newly formed prison committee for hospitalisation and discharge of prison inmates.

Given the controversies surrounding the allegedly available luxuries for inmates at the prison ward (ward number 16) officials have decided to set up a new prison ward.

A senior doctor from Sassoon requesting anonymity, said, “The new prison ward will be set up in ward number 18 and will have common facilities which all other hospital patients have. There will be a single big hall with beds installed and only common toilets. The ward is been shortlisted as it has adequate space and is easily accessible for the doctors during emergencies.”

“The ward will have CCTV surveillance, security and intercom telephone connectivity for the security staff. The final approval is pending and soon the decision will be taken in the upcoming meeting,” said, the doctor.

Dr Rohidas Borse, head of medicine department, Sassoon and chairman of the newly formed prison committee said, we are working to make the functioning of the committee more transparent and feasible.

“We are making a new SOP for hospital admission, treatment and discharge of prison inmates. The new SOPs also include the guidelines issued by the medical education department,” he said.

Patil, an undertrial accused of supplying banned substances and part of a drug racket, escaped from Sassoon Hospital on October 2.