Saving Tapovan: NGT halts tree felling in Nashik till Jan 15

In a relief to protesting citizens and Green warriors, the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) Western Bench on Friday ordered a halt on the tree cutting enterprise in Tapovan, Nashik, until January 15, 2026. The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) sought suggestions and objections from the public, on November 11, the about clearing a large swathe of the verdant Tapovan to make way for Sadhugram where temporary homes would be set up for sadhus arriving for the Simhastha Kumbh to be held between 2026-’27. Over the last few weeks protestors have also alleged that a large part of the green cover has already been compromised. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Rough estimates by environmentalists suggest over 1700 trees will face the axe to set up Sadhugram. Over the last few weeks protestors have also alleged that a large part of the green cover has already been compromised.

NGT issued the directive during an urgent hearing after Pune-based environmental activist, Shriram Pingle, brought up the matter before the bench, prompting the tribunal to hear it even though it was not listed for the day. The tribunal has also asked the civic body to respond to the claim made by protestors over the last four weeks, and set up a three-member panel to inspect the extent of trees cut.

Pingle, appearing in person, alleged that NMC and the civic body’s Tree Authority had started axing trees across Tapovan, key arterial roads, the Godavari riverfront and approach roads to Trimbakeshwar. He argued that these actions, carried out under the pretext of urban development and crowd management for the Kumbh, violate mandatory environmental safeguards. He underscored that authorities justified the felling to construct Sadhugram, a residential zone for the sadhus, “for an event that is held once in 12 years”.

The tribunal in its order noted that “there is no clear, verified record of how many trees have already been cut or how many remain at risk”.

In his application, Pingle claimed that thousands of mature decades old native trees have been marked for felling or transplantation. He alleged that the civic body had faltered on many scores – it did not conduct an Environmental Impact Assessment nor had it completed a tree census; and had issued vague public notices lacking details such as the number, type and age of trees proposed for removal, making the public’s objections meaningless.

Pingle submitted unverified figures suggesting that more than 1,700 trees had been listed for felling and that over 1,200 may already have been removed. He also placed on record maps of Tapovan and adjoining buffer areas to show the scale of the work. The NGT said these claims require verification through an official inspection.

Pingle backed his claim furnishing reports of sustained protests by environmentalists and citizens of Nashik recently. Citizen groups, activists, local residents and student volunteers have been gathering near Tapovan and along the Godavari riverfront, accusing NMC of rushing permissions to cut trees without public consultation and ignoring ecological concerns.

The tribunal noted that such environmental protests have been rising across Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

It has issued notices to NMC and the Tree Authority, directing them to file reply affidavits within four weeks. It has also constituted a three-member joint committee -- comprising the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Nashik and the Nashik municipal commissioner -- to inspect all relevant sites, assess the extent of tree cutting, examine whether statutory procedures were followed and verify the applicant’s claims. The DFO will act as the nodal agency. The committee has been asked to submit its report within two weeks.

The tribunal has asked Pingle to furnish all relevant documents to the committee within three days and has scheduled the next hearing for January 15, 2026. Until then, it has categorically directed that no tree be felled in Nashik, except where legally mandated and clearly justified.