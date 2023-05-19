Law students unhappy with sudden vacation given by SPPU

Pune Students are not too happy with the move as the syllabus of the ongoing semester is still to be completed in many law colleges. (HT PHOTO)

Much to the disappointment of law students from colleges affiliated to the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), the university has suddenly declared a break in the midst of the ongoing semester sending the students’ plans into a tizzy.

On May 17, the SPPU issued a circular for all law students stating, “For first- and second- year law students, the vacation period will be from May 22 to June 14. For third- and fourth- year students, it will be from May 22 to July 5.”

However, students are not too happy with the move as the syllabus of the ongoing semester is still to be completed in many law colleges. Also after the vacations, the next semester will be for hardly two months before examinations are held.

Prasad Kamble, a law student, said, “I am studying in the second year of law college and currently, our semester lessons are going on. We got to know only two days ago that our vacation will be starting from May 22. Already, two academic years have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and once again, this is going to disturb the flow of lessons. The university should not declare a break in the middle of the ongoing semester. The next semester too will have only two months before exams are held in October.”

The pandemic disrupted the law courses in nearly all colleges right from admissions to semester examinations and declaration of results and this will only worsen the situation. A principal of a law college on condition of anonymity said, “This sudden break in the academic year should not have been given by the university as it will certainly have an adverse impact on the students’ studies.”

