Savitribai Phule state teacher awards announced, 2 Pune teachers in list

The state government has declared the list of teachers selected for the prestigious Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule State Teacher Awards for the year 2024-25. Two teachers from Pune district - Nilam Jagdale from ZP school in Jagtapvasti and Nilam Gaikwad from Haveli taluka - are in the list of 109 teachers from across the state, who have been chosen for their outstanding contribution to school education. Additionally, two educators will receive the Special Recognition awards, introduced to ensure that educators who narrowly missed out on the main award receive due acknowledgement. Each awardee will receive a citation and an honorarium, while national and state award-winning teachers will be given a cash prize of ₹ 1 lakh, as per earlier government resolutions. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The awards will be presented on Monday in Mumbai. Each awardee will receive a citation and an honorarium, while national and state award-winning teachers will be given a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, as per earlier government resolutions.

For 2024-25, the State Level Selection Committee approved 109 teachers, divided across different categories - 38 from primary schools, 39 from secondary schools, 19 for outstanding work in tribal and remote areas, eight for the special Savitribai Phule Adarsh Shikshak Award, two from arts and sports, one for differently-abled education, and two from Scouts and Guides.

Teachers recognised this year include those who have excelled in classroom teaching, curriculum innovation, inclusive education, climate and life skills education, as well as extra-curricular leadership in arts, culture, and sports.

According to officials from the Education Department, this year’s selection reflects the diversity of Maharashtra’s teaching community - from urban schools in Mumbai and Pune to tribal and rural schools in Nandurbar, Gadchiroli and Chandrapur.