SCERT announces PAT 2025 schedule for Classes 1 to 8

The Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has announced the schedule for the Primary Assessment Test (PAT) 2025. The exams will be held on October 10, 11, and 13 for students in Classes 1 to 8, covering Marathi (or the first language of instruction), Mathematics, and English.

The exams will be mandatory in all government, aided, and semi-aided schools across the state. Unlike last year, when SCERT conducted the PAT in April and imposed a fixed exam schedule, schools now have the freedom to plan their own half-yearly exams independently.

The change comes in response to widespread feedback about the loss of autonomy and scheduling constraints.

On the development, SCERT officials said, “The PAT is not meant to add pressure on students, but to serve as a diagnostic tool that helps teachers understand each student’s learning progress. The exams will include both written and oral components to evaluate comprehension and application skills.”

The Council further said that results will be used only to guide remedial or enrichment support; no student will be penalised.

Exam duration and total marks will vary by class. Class 2 students will take a 60-minute, 30-mark paper. Classes 3 and 4 will have 90-minute, 40-mark exams, and Classes 5 and 6 will also have 90 minutes but for 50 marks. Classes 7 and 8 will take 120-minute exams worth 60 marks.

School principals will oversee implementation and ensure the smooth conduct of the tests. SCERT stated that the goal is to maintain a balance between statewide uniformity and school-level flexibility, ultimately promoting a more student-friendly, meaningful assessment experience.