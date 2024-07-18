SCERT to remove reference to Manusmriti from syllabus

Around 3,900 objections and suggestions have been filed with regard to the new syllabus prepared by the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The curriculum is now being finalised after taking into consideration these objections and suggestions. As such, the reference to the Manusmriti will be removed from the syllabus. SCERT had prepared the new syllabus as per the NEP 2020 which includes a component of the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) to introduce students to the ancient knowledge of the country. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

SCERT director Rahul Rekhawar said, “About 3,900 objections and suggestions have been received with regard to the syllabus. The syllabus is being finalised by considering every objection and suggestion. The work is in the final stage. The plan will be finalised and submitted to the state steering committee. And the reference to the Manusmriti will be removed from the syllabus.”

SCERT had prepared the new syllabus as per the NEP 2020 which includes a component of the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) to introduce students to the ancient knowledge of the country. It was proposed that the state plan will include elements of the IKS in the curriculum of each subject with provisions such as teaching subjects of their choice to students, breaking the system of branch-wise education, and teaching arts and physical education for the overall development of students. It was suggested that students recite the verses of the Manusmriti and chapters of the Bhagwat Geeta for the study of language subjects so as to be introduced to Gyan Yoga, Atma Gyan Yoga, Bhakti Yoga and Karma Yoga in the Bhagwat Geeta.

The plan generated controversy due to reference to a verse from the Manusmriti. So much so that the dispute took on political hues with protests against various provisions of the plan such as insistence on religious education and mention of the Manusmriti. While announcing the syllabus, objections and suggestions were invited from various parties including experts and scholars in the field of education.