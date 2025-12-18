Search
School bus caught with fake registration plate; RTO files FIR

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Published on: Dec 18, 2025 03:24 am IST

The RTO has urged schools and parents to verify the authenticity of documents for all vehicles hired for student transport

The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) on Tuesday seized a school bus allegedly operating with a fake registration number plate and filed a police complaint.

Officials also appealed to the public to report any suspicious or unregistered school buses to the RTO or local police. (HT)
According to officials, an enforcement team under the supervision of regional transport officer Archana Gaikwad and her deputy Swapnil Bhosale carried out checks on multiple school vehicles on December 16 and found one bus plying with a forged registration number plate in Baner Balewadi area.

“The incident is a serious breach of trust and safety. Transporting children is a responsibility that leaves no room for negligence. Our team will continue stringent inspections to ensure that every school vehicle running in Pune meets all safety and legal standards,” said Gaikwad.

Following the seizure, the case was transferred to Baner Police Station, where an FIR was registered under Sections 318 (2), 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act Sections 39, 132 (1) and 12 (2) against two persons.

The RTO has urged schools and parents to verify the authenticity of documents for all vehicles hired for student transport. Officials also appealed to the public to report any suspicious or unregistered school buses to the RTO or local police. “Our message is clear, zero tolerance for fake registrations and unsafe school transport. We will continue to act firmly and regularly to protect young passengers on Pune’s roads.” added Bhosale.

