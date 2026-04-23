Schools directed to conduct remedial teaching for Class 6 and 9

Pune: The director of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Mahesh Palkar, on April 21, directed schools to implement remedial teaching for Classes 6 and 9, based on findings of the Performance Assessment, Review and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development (PARAKH) national survey. The initiative aims to strengthen learning outcomes in language, mathematics and science. The order also directs teachers to group students based on assessment levels and tailor instruction accordingly. (Hindustan Times)

As per the survey, Class 6 students recorded state averages of 59% in language, 50% in mathematics and 54% in “The World Around Us”. Class 9 students scored 56% in language, 38% in mathematics, 41% in science and 42% in social science.

In view of these results, schools have been asked to specifically plan remedial teaching for students performing below expected levels, with greater focus on revision, additional practice and conceptual clarity.

The order also directs teachers to group students based on assessment levels and tailor instruction accordingly. Schools have been advised to make optimal use of available resources and infrastructure.

Institutions have been further instructed to continuously monitor academic progress and revise teaching plans where necessary.

According to the survey, girls outperformed boys in most subjects.

Palkar said, “According to the PARAKH survey, students’ performance in language, mathematics, environmental studies, science and social science remains around 50%, indicating that many grade-wise learning outcomes are yet to be fully achieved. Schools have been directed to classify students based on assessment results, plan remedial teaching for areas where learning gaps exist, use online platforms like Zoom, Google Meet etc during the long summer vacation, and regularly review progress.”